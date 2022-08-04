The Panther Resource Center at Piney Chapel Elementary School will provide a clothing closet for students. The clothes are donated in gently used and new condition, and parent liaison Sandra Weatherford sorts through the clothing.
“Our parent liaison is funded through Title funds. All schools have the option to have a parent liaison and clothes closet. Piney is fortunate, because we have a perfect space for our Panther Resource Center (which includes the clothes closet). We had a clothes closet previously in an old concession stand. It served the purpose but was not as nice as where we have it now,” Principal Rebecca Dunnivant said.
It is open by appointment every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is located in the back of the school behind the gymnasium.
“Our Panther Resource Center also includes a meeting space for parent meetings, materials for parents to check out to help their child at home, and parenting books. When they arrive, we will have devices available for parents to use at the PRC to complete online registrations, job applications, etc,” Dunnivant said.
At Piney Chapel, a Title 1 school, 73 percent of students qualify for free and reduced lunch. Providing parents with economic support, such as free and reduced lunch and the clothing closet, reduces the burden parents face in giving their student access to educational and social opportunities.
“Offering the clothes closet, free school supplies, and other supports help take some of the burden off families who might be struggling,” said Dunnivant.
