Limestone County Schools headed back to school last week, and Athens City Schools will return Wednesday, August 9. APD Interim Police Chief Anthony Pressnell is encouraging drivers to be mindful of school buses and pay close attention in and around area school zones.
“Please obey the school zone speed limits, stop for buses and watch out for children who walk to and from campus,” Pressnell said. “We’ll have new parents dropping off and picking up students, and it will take some time for them to get familiar with the routine. Please be patient.”
With Julian Newman Elementary School moving to the Clinton Street Campus this year as their new school is being built, Pressnell stresses the importance of obeying instructions provided by crossing guards directing traffic.
“There will be some traffic pains as everyone gets back into this routine, and children may be excited or anxious about going back, so drivers should expect delays,” he said. “We hope everyone has a great school year. Let’s work together to make sure it’s a safe one.”
Not adhering to state school bus stop laws could potentially result in hefty fines and license suspensions that increase with each offense. The fourth offense is a Class “C” felony in the State of Alabama. Drivers are encourages to reports violations to local law enforcement.
The Alabama School Bus Stop Law:
“The driver of a vehicle upon meeting or overtaking from either direction any school bus which has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children on a highway, on a roadway, on school property, or upon private road shall bring the vehicle to a complete stop before reaching the school bus.”
“The driver of a vehicle upon a divided highway having four or more lanes which permits at least two lanes of traffic to travel in opposite directions need not stop the vehicle upon meeting a school bus which is stopped in the opposing roadway…”
