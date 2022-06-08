DECATUR, Ala. – On Sunday, June 5, at about 1:30 p.m., according to the Decatur Police Department, officers working the Point Mallard water park were informed by employees some boaters had returned and were drinking, smoking marijuana, playing loud, profane music, using profanity and throwing beer bottles and cans on the beach. Responding officers did not witness any criminal activity at that time and requested the boaters move away from the beach. They complied.
Later, at about 5:30 p.m., managers of the water park received complaints from patrons of the park that the boaters were back on the beach, drinking, smoking marijuana, cussing and playing loud, obscene music to the point that the patrons were about to leave the park and never return.
Officers could hear the music all the way to the dressing room area of the park from a boat that was backed up to the beach area. They responded to the beach area, finding several intoxicated people with open containers of alcoholic beverages on the beach, in the water and on the boats that were tied together approximately 10 yards off shore.
Due to the volume of the music, officers had a difficult time making contact with the owner of the boat playing the music. The officers were met with obscenities by numerous individuals. The music was then turned down and shortly afterwards was turned up again. While attempting to arrest the boat owner, the officer was pushed from behind and splashed in the face by another person. The boat owner was taken into custody.
The person who pushed and splashed the officer then swam away into deeper water to avoid being taken into custody. He got onto a boat and began taunting the officers in front of the large crowd, adding to the situation and exciting the crowd to become more disorderly.
The officer removed his vest and portable radio (walkie) with the intentions of apprehending that person. Another individual standing on the beach took the officer’s portable radio and threw it into the water. The officer didn’t see the walkie being thrown when he was approached by the subject, who began cussing at him. He was arrested for public intoxication. Warrants will be obtained for that individual for criminal mischief after the dollar amount of damage is determined to repair or replace the walkie.
The officer then noticed a female on the beach who was yelling at the Point Mallard staff while holding an open beer. When he attempted to take her into custody for open container, he was grabbed by two other females in order to prevent her arrest. Pepper gas was sprayed on the females, one was taken into custody, while the others got away.
Another individual was taken into custody for public intoxication.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department’s boat unit responded to a request for assistance. They located the boat occupied by the person who had shoved and taunted the officer earlier. The boat was escorted by the Sheriff’s Department to the Decatur Boat Harbor, where the male was taken into custody on the dock.
The following arrests were made:
Katherine Cornelison of Decatur, 20, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest
Bradley Wilhite of Hartselle, 29, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest
Dakota Lamon of Decatur, 26, Public Intoxication.
Lane Dean of Decatur, 25, Public Intoxication
Joshua Holcomb of Waterloo, 42, Harassment, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct
“The above listed defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law,” said the Decatur Police Department.
More arrests are anticipated as the offenders are identified.
Decatur Police would like to remind the public that waters near and around Point Mallard are within the Decatur City Limits.
All state laws and Decatur municipal ordinances that are in effect on land are enforceable by the Decatur Police Department on all waterways that are within the city limits.
These laws include, but are not limited to: Open Container of Alcoholic Beverages, Public Intoxication, Violation of Sound Ordinance, Disorderly Conduct, Public Lewdness and Indecent Exposure.
The Point Mallard staff and the Decatur Police Department are working together to prevent similar illegal activity in the future.
