Last week, the Athens City Council approved funds to purchase new equipment for the Athens Police Department and the Athens Fire Department.
Three resolutions were introduced and voted on as part of the consent calendar.
A resolution to approve the purchase of iRecord Universe IP Turnkey Recording System from Applied Digital Solutions for the police department, resolution to approve the purchase of 10 sections of Large Diameter Supply Hose and 10 sections of 2.5-inch attach line for the fire department, and a resolution to approve the purchase of 8 sets of Lion Structural Firefighting gear from NAFECO for the fire department.
“The recording system is updating technology with more advanced equipment with the most up-to-date drivers so APD can share information, such as video, as needed for investigations and court cases,” said APD Chief Floyd Johnson. “The laptops in the vehicles APD is replacing and upgrading. This includes the computers, in-car printers, car chargers, and related equipment. This allows officers to work remotely, such as accessing and sharing information.”
“We are restocking trucks and spares for hose that failed testing. Each of the trucks carry around 1000 feet of 5-inch (diameter) hose to go from the hydrant to the truck, and the 2.5-inch (diameter) hoses are for large water applications in large scale fires,” said AFR Battalion Chief Jeff Jones.
The new equipment will be used to enable first responders to better serve the residents of Athens and Limestone County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.