Some voters in Limestone County’s District 1 will have a new polling place beginning in 2024. The Limestone County Commission approved a request to move the Mays Memorial Missionary Baptist Church polling location to Sardis Springs Baptist Church.
Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodruff and Limestone County Election Director Bobbi Bailey asked for the change after Mays Missionary Baptist Church was no longer willing to serve as a polling location.
“Since that is in District 1, we coordinated discussions with Commissioner Sammet, and he was in full support of relocating that polling location. The ideal polling location would be Sardis Springs Baptist Church, however Sardis Springs Baptist Church is not in the same beat as Hays Memorial,” Woodruff said.
In order to change the polling location, the commission voted to adjust the beat line so that Sardis Springs Baptist Church would now be in beat 3. Sardis Springs had already agreed to the relocation prior to Monday’s commission meeting.
“It affects approximately 84 registered voters in the little pocket Ms. Bailey researched,” Woodruff said. “The best thing is it doesn’t change ballots for any of those voters. No changes of who they can vote for, it would just change where they go to vote.”
The location of Hays Memorial Missionary Baptist Church had raised safety concerns since becoming a polling locations making the move a “win-win” to Woodruff.
“I am glad we are moving it because of the safety of that location. Hays Memorial is a bad, bad location. To top that off, you have access without getting on 251 Highway at Sardis Springs,” Chairman Collin Daly said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.