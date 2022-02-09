As the number of campaign signs increase leading up to the May primaries, county officials took time Monday to remind citizens of the rules regarding the placement of signs on county right-of ways. Whether it’s campaign, yard-sale, reality or other types of signs, there are rules in place as to where they can and cannot be placed.
“It’s not just campaign signs; it’s any number of signs. My litter guys started today (Monday) picking up trash, and these are trash too. They get knocked down and blown down, and if they are in the right-of-way, we’re going to take them up,” Commissioner Jason Black said.
Candidates are encouraged to make sure those distributing signs understand the rules of sign placement.
“Mine have ended up in the stack too. People want you to give them signs and they go stick them up, but make sure they stick them up where they have permission,” Black said.
Limestone County regulation of advertisement signs on right-of-way of county:
(a) No person or business entity shall erect a sign, any portion of which is on the right-of-way of Limestone County, without obtaining approval.
(b) Any person or business entity who fails to secure approval from the county commission for the erection of an advertisement sign in violation of this section, upon conviction, shall be fined one hundred dollars ($100).
(c) Each municipality in Limestone County may regulate by ordinance advertisement signs along any street or road in the municipality.
(d) This section shall not be interpreted to conflict with any state or federal law regulating advertisement signs. Nor shall this section apply to signs or markers designating or marking the location or presence of underground utility or telecommunication facilities.
Under Alabama Code Section 23-1-6, signs, markers and advertising on the rights-of-way of state controlled highways are prohibited, except those official signs or markers placed thereon by the State Department of Transportation or under its authority.
