Pamela Diane Robinson Porterfield will be the guest speaker at this month’s quarterly meeting of the Limestone County Historical Society. she will speak about her research into the history of ferry boats in Limestone County and the families who owned them. The meeting will be held Sunday, July 16, at the First Presbyterian Church Rodgers Center. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served at 2:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 3 p.m.
Pam is an Alabama native born in Birmingham to Lewis Joseph Robinson and Vergie Mae Bethune. The family moved to Huntsville in 1958 where Porterfield attended Huntsville City Schools.
After high school, Pam earned a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology/Archeology and an master’s degree in Science Education. She also earned an additional graduate certificate in Community College Education and Administration.
She married Jim Porterfield and his career led the couple to live in five different states before coming back home and retiring in Athens.
Pam’s career began as a dance educator. She owned and operated her own dance school after working at other prominent schools such as All American Kids in Memphis and the Southern Ballet Theatre in Orlando.
An opportunity to join the Sea World Orlando education department afforded her the time, resources, and means to earn degrees in Science Education from the University of Central Florida. After five years with Sea World, Pam left to begin her career as a high school science teacher.
Now retired, Pam and Jim enjoy spending time with their two children and five grandchildren.
“These days, my spare time and interests are spent with my family, two Westies, my nose in my genealogy, a good book, or researching my latest interest,” Pam said.
Pam is a proud member of nine lineage societies, including the Jamestowne Society, the John Wade Keyes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she currently serves as Regent, Alabama State Vice President and chapter registrar for the Ivy Green Dames Chapter of Southern Dames of America, Vice President of Joseph E. Johnston Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and recording secretary for both the Rachel Jackson Chapter of United States Daughters of the War of 1812 and the Colonel Walter Aston Chapter of Colonial Dames of the 17th Century.
