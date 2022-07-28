Many businesses and corporations across the country continue to struggle with staffing shortages. Athens and Limestone County businesses are certainly not immune to this dilemma, as evidenced by now hiring signs and ads noticeable on roadways, storefronts, and online. Consumers seem to have accepted that longer waits are to be expected at their favorite restaurants and retailers; however, disruption in mail delivery has caused many to take to social media to express their frustrations.
At the Athens Post Office Wednesday morning, the staff was working hard to keep up with the demand while hoping to fill the numerous open positions. They are aware of the problems people are experiencing, not only in Limestone County, but all over the country in regards to timely mail delivery.
“The public deserves to get their mail delivered but, honestly, if we don’t have the bodies to deliver the mail then that is the main issue,” a post office employee told The News Courier. “We are doing the best we can. There is really nothing more we can do. We are showing up and doing our part.”
The calls and complaints can take a toll on those working during a staffing shortage. “Its a lot. The whole world is suffering right now. I don’t understand why the public doesn’t understand that the post office is just as much a corporation as the other companies that are suffering. We are all in this fight together — having staffing issues,” the employee said.
The post office was unable to disclose the number of mail carriers that they are needing to hire, but they are definitely hiring. Those interested in a position at the USPS are urged to apply online at www.usps.com/careers.
“The public wants something to be done, and I want something to be done. I sympathize with everyone. If they can help, please come help,” the employee said. “I apologize to everybody that is suffering for not getting their mail.”
