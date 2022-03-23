Families, businesses, schools and many other people had to dramatically modify daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most significant effects of COVID-19, beyond health implications, have been the changes in outings and gatherings and how people celebrated holidays.
2022 figures to be especially festive, as the world continues to emerge from the pandemic. As shoppers hit the shopping trail throughout the year, they can look to the pandemic for gift-buying inspiration.
Travel-related gifts
Travel restrictions greatly limited where people could go, so millions embraced staycations to take breaks from school and work. With travel restrictions lifted in many parts of the world and vaccinated individuals traveling again, consider gifts that include travel essentials, such as luggage, plane tickets, toiletries, hotel vouchers, and even gift cards to use on vacation purchases.
“Actually, it’s a big thing right now for a lot of engaged couples to ask for gifts toward honeymoons. Certain cruise lines like Disney and Carnival offer gift cards that can be applied toward future travels. These can often be found at a discount with retailers,” said Dana Henry, a local travel agent with Cruise Planners in Athens.
Preparatory gifts
People are more germ-conscious as a result of the pandemic. Cases of COVID-19 are declining, but it’s essential to be cautious and sanitary.
Gifts that promote cleanliness may continue to be appreciated.
Stylish reusable face masks; special sanitary keys that limit contact with things like ATMs, doors, elevator buttons; ultraviolet disinfecting lamps and purses and bags that users can clean without damage.
Home improvement supplies
Homeowners channeled their vacation dollars into home improvements in the wake of canceled vacation plans.
Those who still have plans to redo and renovate will appreciate gifts that may include gift cards to popular home improvement and design retailers.
In addition, as certain home improvement materials like lumber have gotten more expensive, a cash gift to offset the cost of materials can help people see projects through to completion.
Dining out vouchers
Even though many restaurants pivoted to takeout service or established outdoor seating to meet safety requirements, dining establishments still felt the pain of the pandemic. More people have now returned to traditional dining, and restrictions on indoor dining have gradually loosened. Therefore, gifts that focus on dining out, such as certificates for favorite restaurants or wine bottle caddies for BYOB establishments, can make great gifts.
Driftwood Dragonfly, a tea shop located on Washington Street, has gift certificates available for purchase, as well as an assortment of plants, stones, jewelry and other items for customers to choose from when looking for a gift.
“I would honestly pick a plant, some of our jewelry, our stones or some of the more body care. That’s what I would personally pick,” said Aubrey Hood, an employee at Driftwood Dragonfly.
Support new hobbies
Many people took on new hobbies and explored new activities to pass the time during the pandemic. Encourage these hobbies by gifting tools and supplies. If a person adopts a new pet, try pet-toy subscriptions or even purchase pet health insurance.
In addition to tea and stones, Driftwood Dragonfly offers classes and sessions customers can participate in to learn skills.
“My boss also does Reiki sessions,” said Hood. “We also have some session sometimes where she does a lot of classes. And I took her energy anatomy class here that went through the chakras and all the details about it — you know, herbs for it, crystals, yoga, anything — and she also does singing bowls sessions. So if anybody would be interested in that, we do that.”
Though the pandemic is something many people would love to forget, holiday shoppers can look to it for inspiration when buying gifts for loved ones this year.
