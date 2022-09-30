UPDATE: Athens communications specialist Holly Hollman confirms to The News Courier that a tractor trailer truck has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets.
Several small grass fires were reported. Police report traffic congestion in the area and customers may experience power issues.
APD Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets.
Athens Fire says a brushfire began on the railroad tracks from Jefferson to the library likely from transformers.
ORIGINAL: A power line was down near Whitt's Barbecue at Forrest and Marion Streets. Lines were pulled down across from the county offices located in that area.
Athens Fire & Rescue and the Athens Police Department were on scene.
Multiple lights around Athens are currently down. Reports The News Courier has confirmed are of multiple on Washington Street. There are several others unconfirmed at this time.
This is a developing story. The News Courier will update with more information as soon as possible.
