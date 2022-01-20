Starting at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the OSR Pre-K and Special Education Inclusive Pre-K Programs will be at Johnson Elementary. The Pre-K programs have been at Creekside Primary School, but the explosive growth happening in Limestone County has created a need for classroom space at Creekside.
The program’s transfer was approved at Tuesday night’s Limestone County Board of Education meeting. According to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse, the move will create five classrooms, thus alleviating the need to increase classroom sizes at Creekside Primary.
“No one likes to move. If we could be stagnant as far as growth and not have those 2,800 houses, we’d just keep everything the same, and you’d never have to re-district. That’s not going to be what we are faced with in the future because of the growth,” Sherouse said.
The board also approved the 2022-2023 school year calendar. The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is set for Aug. 8, 2022.
Also Tuesday, officers from the Advanced Ag Program spoke at the meeting. Prior to this year, the class was conducted in a portable building at the tech school but the program was moved to Tanner where they now have access to a classroom, Ag shop and greenhouse. The class thanked the board and explained that the move has given them better opportunities.
The Limestone County Board of Education approved the following items Tuesday.
Use of schools
• Ardmore Booster Club request to use the Cedar Hill Elementary gym on Jan. 19- Feb. 20 for youth basketball practices and games.
• Athens Bible School request to use the Tanner High School baseball field during the 2022 baseball season for baseball games and practices.
Overnight trips
• Robotics team to travel to Tallahassee, Florida on March 16-19 for Tallahassee Regional Competition.
• HOSA students to travel to Montgomery, AL on Feb. 23-25 for HOSA State Competition and Convention.
• Elkmont High School Junior Beta Club members to travel to Birmingham on Feb. 23-25 to attend and compete at the State Junior Beta Club Convention.
• Elkmont High School Senior Beta Club to travel to Birmingham on March 23-25 to attend and compete at the State Senior Beta Club Convention.
Approval to bid
• Information technology Department rebid of WAN Services for FY2021 (required to correct the quantities of circuits listed on the Form 470 and not to seek new bids or a new contract).
Memorandum of agreement between Limestone County Board of Education and Alabama A&M University (field experiences, clinical internships, school partnerships, collaboration for classroom teachers, school counseling and instructional leadership for academic years 2022-2024).
Authorization for Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc. doing business as eRate 360 Solutions to represent the District for E-Rate services through the end of the current contract term ending June 30, 2024.
Purchase of curriculum and training for Alabama Alternative Assessment (AAA) for teachers across the district at a total cost of $38,885.44. (Funding source: IDEA-Federal funds)
