When 11-year-old Leia Goan, of Athens, completed a challenge issued by one of her favorite apps, she never imagined it would lead to a trip of a lifetime with her parents, Josh and Shirley Goan. After being selected as the winner of the challenge, Leia learned she was named “President for the Day” at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, Calif.
“I have this app called Zigazoo that my best friend introduced me. It’s an app that is completely for kids that can be safe. They had a challenge to win to be President for the Day. I didn’t think I was going to win but I did,” Leia said.
The Tech Interactive is a renowned science and technology center. The contest, hosted by Zigazoo Kids, the largest social network for kids, invited young participants to share their innovative ideas for future exhibits. Leia’s submission of an immersive space-themed exhibit earned her the opportunity to serve as President for the Day at The Tech Interactive on July 26, 2023.
Leia said she became interested in space after checking out a book about space at the library. Since then, she has attended Space Camp three times. Despite her knowledge on the topic of space, she didn’t expect to win.
“I didn’t believe it. I was telling my friends at school and they were like, ‘It’s a scam, Leia.’ Well, it’s not,” she said.
Leia’s winning entry showcased her passion for science, technology and the endless possibilities they hold. Her thought-provoking ideas and desire to create an immersive, futuristic exhibit resonated with the judges, making her the perfect choice for this unique honor.
As President for the Day, Leia was given an all-expenses paid trip for her family to travel to San Jose, as well as a platform to share her insights, engage with experts and inspire visitors of The Tech Interactive. Following her day as president, she was also given passes to visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
“We are thrilled to welcome Leia Goan as our President for the Day,” said The Tech Interactive President and CEO Katrina Stevens. “Her creative ideas and enthusiasm for space exploration align perfectly with our mission to foster innovation and inspire the next generation of innovators. We can’t wait to see the impact she will make during her time as president and beyond.”
Leia’s day as president included a range of activities designed to provide her with an immersive experience at The Tech Interactive. She explored The Tech Interactive through an official photo scavenger hunt, had a lunch meeting with Stevens, interacted with visitors and gave press interviews as she took on the important role of a leader in the world of science and technology.
“I am honored and excited to be named president for the Day at The Tech Interactive,” Leia said. “I believe that technology can make a positive difference in our lives, and I can’t wait to go to San Jose to see The Tech Interactive and share my ideas with everyone. I hope I will inspire other kids to embrace innovation and explore the endless possibilities that lie ahead.”
Leia will be starting the sixth grade at East Limestone this year. She looks forward to learning more about science and perhaps one day will pursue a career in a space related field.
“If not, I want to be a naval aviator. I still have years on me though,” she said.
