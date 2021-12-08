Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn speaks during a news conference with Gov. Robert Bentley at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest, Ala., Monday April 4, 2016. Dunn is stepping down after six years leading the troubled system that faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison conditions. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the change Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Ivey is appointing John Hamm, the current deputy secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as the state’s next corrections commissioner.