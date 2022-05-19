Michael Glen Green of Athens is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond after his arrest on May 16 for causing damages to property on New Cut Road.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report of damage to a 1968 Chevy pickup truck in the 12000 block of New Cut Road in the amount of $5,000. Lt. Jay Stinnett learned that Green had been disgruntled when his unconfined dog was missing, although the dog returned to his home.
The previous day, Green had been arrested in a separate case for domestic violence-criminal mischief 1st and was interviewed by Lt. Stinnett. During the interview, probable cause was found to arrest Green for the damage to the 1968 Chevy pickup truck.
Green has been charged with second-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 1 and first degree criminal mischief.
