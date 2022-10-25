A public hearing was held Monday at the Athens City Council Meeting to discuss the proposed deannexation of property on the south side of Moyers Road just west of US Highway 31. City engineer Michael Griffen said to the council, “This item was presented in front of the Planning Commission with the recommendation not to deannex.”
He continued, “The reason it was brought before us is two mobile home trailers had been moved onto the property. As you are aware, in Athens, we only have a district called RMH where we allow mobile homes. This is zoned M1- light industrial district, and we do not allow mobile homes in those districts.”
Other reasons Griffen presented to the council for not deannexing the property is its location on the banks of Schoolhouse Branch, an unstudied floodplain. “It’s also a safety recommendation that we don’t allow it to deannex because if the properties were moved onto it, it would be a potential hazardous issue for health,” Griffen said.
Griffen told the council that he did not see any benefit to the City of Athens to deannex the property.
Betty Messer, the owner of the property, explained that she bought the property not knowing it was in the City of Athens and argued that in her years on the property, it has never flooded.
She said through tears, “I have learned a lot from this. It doesn’t affect the City of Athens, but it affects me a whole lot. I have invested, and I don’t have nowhere else to put these mobile homes. I am at a standpoint so I am going to put it in your hands and God’s hands.”
After the close of the hearing, no council member introduced the matter for a vote therefore, so the resolution died due to lack of support.
A second public hearing was also held concerning the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol for Maa Umiya, Inc., dba The Liquor Cave 2, 935 US Hwy 72 East.
The Athens City Council approved the following agenda items.
Consent Agenda
• Resolution setting a public hearing for Dec. 12, 2022, at the regular council meeting to consider whether to vacate a portion of Trinity Street/Circle.
• Resolution to approve a Retail Beer & Wine Off Premises alcohol license for YUNUS ISA, INC, dba as Market Street BP, 1606 Market Street, West, Athens.
• Resolution to approve a Lounge Retail Liquor- Class I alcohol license for Limestone Legends Billiards LLC, dba as Limestone Legends Billiards, 111 S. Marion Street, Athens.
• Resolution to approve the payment of budgeted travel/education expenses of personnel of the Water Service Department in the amount of $1,997.20.
• Resolution to approve the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Department in the amount not to exceed $37,702.
• Resolution to purchase five 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe’s for the Police Department not to exceed $174,798.80.
Regular Meeting
• Resolution to add the positions of Administrative Coordinator, Grade 14 and Land Development Inspector, Grade 19, to the Public Works Department organizational chart.
• Resolution to adopt the job descriptions of Administrative Coordinator and Land Development Inspector for the Public Works Department.
• Ordinance to amend Ordinance 888 to add the job titles of Administrative Coordinator and Land Development Inspector for the Public Works Department.
• Resolution to authorize the Mayor to discuss appropriated funds for Pryor Park to perform value engineering and store material on site. Total cost is not to exceed $25,000.
