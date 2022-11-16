DECATUR, Ala. – Pryor Field Regional Airport (DCU) is pleased to announce the inaugural North Alabama Airfest on June 10-11, 2023.
Pryor Field Regional Airport (DCU) in Tanner, Ala., is one of the busiest general aviation airports in Alabama, serving national, corporate, and private aircraft as well as cargo operations. The North Alabama Airfest will celebrate the aviation industry in Alabama and the Tennessee Valley, with more than two hours of flying activities for the whole family to enjoy.
“We are excited to invite the entire community out to DCU for the North Alabama Airfest,” Airport Manager Adam Fox said. “The airshow is a great opportunity to showcase the importance of the aviation industry in our state and all that DCU has to offer. Our goal is to get everyone excited about aviation while educating the next generation about opportunities in the industry.”
DCU is partnering with David Schultz AirShows, an airshow coordination, operations and event company for the North Alabama Airfest. David Schultz AirShows will coordinate all of the air and ground operations to ensure a safe and fun experience!
Tickets to the air show will be $10 per person, with children under 5 able to enjoy the event for free. To purchase tickets, visit flydcu.com/airfest.
