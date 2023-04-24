At its board meeting on April 11, the Pryor Field Airport Authority Board approved a 25-year lease with a 10-year option with Acquisition Integration for a maintenance, repair and overhaul operation at the airport. Based in Huntsville, Ala., Acquisition Integration is a distribution, logistics, and services company serving the commercial and military aerospace and vehicles industries.
“We all are excited for Acquisition Integration to join us at the airport. We have worked hard, and strategically, to market and grow the airport, and I’m proud that Pryor Field is in the position to capture these growth opportunities,” Pryor Field Airport Manager Adam Fox said.
AI has developed a four-phase plan to build 170,000 square feet of hangar and office space, investing nearly $30 million and creating approximately 250 jobs.
“Acquisition Integration is happy to be involved in the long-term plans at Pryor Field. We look forward to bringing a capability to Pryor Field that will benefit both the aviation world and the local workforce,” Acquisition Integration CEO Dave Bristol said. “We believe that it will support the expected growth in North Alabama and thank the local community for its support in helping us build this capability.”
Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), Pryor Field’s airport engineer and planning consultant, recently worked with the Authority to develop an airport master plan, which provided a plan to separate corporate/transient and cargo operations from general aviation operations. This plan allowed the airport to allocate nearly 85 acres of existing airport property for MRO, like that being developed by AI.
The Airport Authority is working with GMC on several other projects to support AI’s MRO operations, as well as future developments on this property designated for long-term ground lease opportunities.
“Everything we do is a partnership. It takes committed partners, such as the cities of Decatur and Athens, Limestone and Morgan counties, as well as their economic development teams, the FAA, and the State of Alabama, to bring these opportunities to fruition,” Fox said.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs recently awarded grant funding to the Limestone County Commission for sanitary sewer upgrades at Pryor Field Airport to support the expansion of operations. The funding will be in the form of a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $1 million and an Appalachian Regional Commission grant utilizing Southern Appalachian Automotive and Aviation Workforce funds in the amount of $1 million for a total investment of $2 million toward the project. Each entity is helping to match the grant funds from ADECA with a $119,000 to bring this much needed utility to the southeast side of the airport.
The Limestone County Commission also has plans in the works to pave Airport Road to support the AI project.
“We are pleased to have AI in our community and look forward to working with them,” Bethany Shockney, Limestone Economic Development Authority CEO, said. “Their specialization in aviation is a great addition to our industry base and we are working on adding more companies with similar activities.”
In addition, the Airport is working to secure grant funding for a new taxiway project, as well as funding for other projects identified through development of the airport master plan.
“AI is a great addition to Pryor Field and has been easy to work with throughout the process,” Pryor Field Airport Authority Chairman Nathan Fowler said. “Our master plan has allowed us to market sections of the airport for long-term ground leases that weren’t previously dedicated for development. Pryor Field is growing and positioned for many more economic development opportunities in the future.”
“It is exciting to have Acquisition Integration commit to constructing a new facility that will create 250 high-paying jobs,” Jeremy Nails, Morgan County Economic Development Authority CEO, said. “Pryor Field is a first-class airport, and this addition will certainly enhance and compliment their long-range improvement plans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.