Hoover Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, who was last seen Thursday night in Hoover.
Around 9:34 p.m Thursday night July 13,, the Hoover 911 Center received a call from Russell on I-459 South near mile marker 11 near exit 10. She told them she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate. After calling 911 the caller stopped to check on the child and called a family member to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.
Officers who were already en route to the location of the initial 911 call located the Russell’s vehicle and some of her belongings nearby, but were unable to find her or a child in the area. Hoover Police have not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.
Russell is 5’4” and 150-160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.
Karlee’s mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell said on social media Friday, “Her wig and hat were found at the scene so her hair will be braided down to her scalp.”
Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at (205) 444-7562 or call Crime Stoppers (205) 254-7777. An anonymous donor has offered a $20,000 reward for the safe return of Russell and CrimeStoppers has offered $5,000.
