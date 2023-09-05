The Limestone County Commission meeting room was standing room only Tuesday morning as a public hearing was held to discuss proposed subdivision regulations.
The first draft of regulations caused concerns from builders and land owners in the county but County Engineer Marc Massey encouraged those with concerns to reach out to him and be part of the process of cleaning up the county’s existing regulations and adding provisions to address issues that have come to light during recent growth.
Massey opened the public hearing by thanking those who have reached out with different ideas and those in attendance.
“All of you that took time out of your day to be here today, you are all stakeholders in that process and trying to make sure we put something together we can all live with and work in,” he said.
Massey also apologized to those who were upset by one particular proposed changed regarding lot sizes on existing roads.
“There are lots that are subdivision sized lots, internal subdivision sized lots and houses being created on the side of a road that is 45 to 50 mph, which is not only a danger to people who are traveling but also a danger to people trying to get out of their driveways. We are just trying to create a way that we can work through that process,” he said. “I think what I had put in there before, in the original design, kind of caught a lot bigger net than what was anticipated. I do apologize for that, and I apologize for creating the issue. That’s part of the feedback process.”
Several people chose to make public comments including Cody Smith who appreciated what Massey had to say.
“You (Massey) work for the commission, and the commission tasked you with this. There’s just a lot of things over history, especially on the national level and even the smaller level, that have been pushed hard in the name of public safety that don’t end up being just the way it is spun to be. The proposed regulation he has now, I can live with but I would like to step back and just see what really was the reason we wanted more regulations to begin with,” Smith said.
District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale has been supportive of regulations due to the growth in his district.
“My main concern on the subdivision regulations was drainage issues. When I first came into office, we had a lady whose home was being flooded. We couldn’t get the developer to move on it,” Barksdale said. “Developers don’t need to put undue burdens on citizens that have lived here all their life.”
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend said that he isn’t seeing problems in his district but understands things are different on the eastern parts of the county with the number of majors developers and subdivisions.
“I think when this started, it was about drainage water, and I thought that was where we were going with this. It’s led off into a couple of different areas. I think we need to remove the minors and focus on the majors because that’s where we started,” he said.
The commission will now take the public’s comments under consideration as they redraft the proposed changes for review. No vote has been scheduled on subdivision regulations at this time.
The Limestone County Commission also approved the following items of business.
• Approved a resolution calling a special election to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, as described in the Limestone County Board of Education’s resolution of Aug. 30, 2023.
• Awarded Checkomatic, Inc. with Limestone County Commission operations checks in the amount of $710.90.
• Approved the following transfers within the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office effective Sept. 5, 2023.
• Jacob Lamar from Corrections Corporal to Corrections Sergeant.
• Austin Roberson from Patrol Deputy Assigned to Investigations to Patrol Lieutenant.
• Martin Evans from Patrol Lieutenant to a Patrol Deputy Assigned to Investigations.
• Dylan Legg from a Patrol Sergeant to Deputy Assigned to Investigations.
• Cary Moore from a Patrol Deputy too Patrol Sergeant.
• Uziel Vazquez from a Patrol Deputy to a Patrol Sergeant.
• Curtis Boyd from a Patrol Deputy to a Corrections Officer.
• Approved to hire Jimmy Defoe as a part-time laborer in the Recycling Department.
• Approve to hire Jeffery Martin and Stephen Austin Clark as Corrections Officers effective Sept. 5, 2023.
• Authorized Ellen Morell to approve department budget revisions as necessary for the end of the year procedures.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Powers Subdivision creating two lots in District 1 at the southwest corner of the intersection of AL Hwy 251.
• Rescinded approval for Franklin Estates and Franklin Acres that were given approval on March 6, 2023. The subdivisions were resubmitted with changes.
• Preliminary and final approval for Franklin Estates Subdivision creating two lots in District 1 on the west side of Poplar Creek Drive.
• Preliminary and final approval for Franklin Estates Subdivision Phase 1 creating five lots in District 3 on the west side of Poplar Creek Road.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.