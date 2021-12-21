To help alleviate hunger during the holidays, Huntsville area Publix, including the Athens location, raised $133,895 for the North Alabama Food Bank. The grocery store chain collected donations from their customers from November 4-15.
Since 2020, Publix has donated close to $400 million meals across America and at a time when those in need are at an all time high due to the COVID pandemic.
“With hunger affecting every community, helping feed families in need is at the center of our charitable efforts. Everyone should have food on their table, and we’re committed to providing much-needed wholesome foods for our neighbors facing hunger. We’re grateful to be able to support our communities and do good, together,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said.
The North Alabama Food Bank is a Feeding America food bank member. The network of food banks is America’s largest hunger relief organization.
