Puckett sworn in

David Thomas Puckett was sworn in as Limestone County District Judge at a ceremony held Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, at the Limestone County Court- house’s Circuit Court Court- room. Puckett was appointed to the position by Governor Kay Ivey, filling the vacancy left by Judge Matthew Hug- gins who was appointed as the new Limestone County Circuit Court Judge.
Judge Puckett was sworn in, with his wife, Angie, by his side, by Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise. District Court Judge R. Gray West, Circuit Court Judge Matthew Huggins and Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley were all in attendance for the swear- ing in ceremony.
“I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior. He’s been so good to me. I want to thank Governor Ivey for giving me this opportunity,” Puckett said. “I got the call, and then its trying to get over here and get situated. Trying to shut down a practice and finding out I have to run a campaign. My campaign is going to be the ‘Keep Judge Puckett’ campaign.”
Puckett was in private practice for 28 years.
“This is the highest honor I could imagine ever having,” he said.
