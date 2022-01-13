During Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State address Tuesday night, she urged lawmakers to invest American Rescue Plan Act funds into broadband access.
“We must be smart with this one-time money and commit to the people of Alabama that we will wisely invest — not just casually spend — these dollars,” she said.
For many in rural areas of Limestone County without access to internet, the governor’s message was encouraging news. District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend was happy to hear Ivey specifically address the topic. “We’ve got to do something. There are areas in my district, and throughout Limestone County, where you can’t get any service,” he said.
Townsend pointed to his district and District 3 as being the areas of Limestone that need the most assistance.
“I hope that they listen to her. The money should find its way to Limestone County, and we have got to get the biggest bang for our buck.
“We have students who don’t have a way to do their studies at home, and that has to change.” Townsend said.
Limestone County received a $600,000 grant in May of last year to help expand broadband in West Limestone. Townsend said that a meeting is scheduled in Montgomery next week that could yield more funds. “We are reaching to get the most we can,” he said.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said, “Broadband, that’s one of the most important things to me. Governor Ivey is pushing for it, too, and everyone else. We need broadband. It’s 2022 and we have kids and people having to work from home, and they have to go to McDonald’s to get broadband.”
The 2022 Alabama legislature session began on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, and is scheduled to adjourn on April 25.
