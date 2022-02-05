Qualifying for the 2022 Republican and Democratic Primaries closed on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 5 p.m. The only exception was an extension applying only to congressional candidates until Feb. 11, 2022. The primary elections take place May 24, 2022. Any primary runoffs will take place June 21, 2022. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022. The following candidates have qualified for local, state and federal elections.

Democratic Party

Limestone County Commissioner District 3

• Stephanie Manning

Coroner

• Mike West

Limestone County Board of Education District 1

• Sheryl Scales

Governor

• Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

• Patricia Salter Jamieson

• Arthur Kennedy

• Chad “Chig” Martin

• Malika Sanders Foster

• Doug “New Blue” Smith

Attorney General

• Wendell Major

Secretary of State

• Pamela J. Lafitte

State Representative District 25

• Mallory Hagan

State Senator District 2

• Kim Caudle Lewis

US Representative District 5

• Charlie Thompson

• Kathy Warner-Stanton

US Senate

• Will Boyd

• Brandaun Dean

• Lanny Jackson

• Victor Keith Williams

Republican Party

Limestone County Sheriff

• Joshua McLaughlin

• Jeffrey Kilpatrick

• Chris Carter

• Fred Sloss

• Eric Redd

Revenue Commission

• Brian Patterson

Limestone County Commission Chairman

• Collin Daly

County Commissioner District 1

• Daryl Sammett

• Bill Boldin

County Commissioner District 3

• Jeremiah DiNardo

• Matthew Williamson

• Derrick Gatlin

Limestone County Board of Education Place 1

• Henry Fudge

Limestone County Board of Education Place 3

• Ron Christ

• Johnny Stephens

Alabama Senate District 1

• Tim Melson

• John Sutherland

Alabama Senate District 2

• Tom Butler

• Bill Holtzclaw

Alabama Senate District 3

• Arthur Orr

Alabama House of Representatives District 2

• Jason Spencer Black

• Kimberly Butler

• Ben Harrison

• Terrance L. Irelan

Alabama House of Representatives District 4

• Sheila Banister

• Patrick Johnson

• Parker Duncan Moore

Alabama House of Representatives District 5

• Danny F. Crawford

Alabama House of Representatives District 6

• Andy Whitt

Alabama House of Representatives District 25

• Buck Clemons

• Phillip K. Rigsby

Governor

• Kay Ivey

• Lindy Blanchard

• Lew Burdette

• Stacy Lee George

• Tim James

• Donald Trent Jones

• Dean Odle

• Dave Thomas

• Dean Young

Lieutenant Governor

• Will Ainsworth

Attorney General

• Steve Marshall

• Harry Bartlett Still III

Alabama Supreme Court Place 5

• Greg Cook

• Debra Jones

Alabama Supreme Court Place 6

• Kelli Wise

Secretary of State

• Wes Allen

• Christian Horn

• Ed Packard

• Jim Zeigler

Treasurer

• Young Boozer

Auditor

• Stan Cooke

• Rusty Glover

• Andrew Sorrell

US House of Representatives District 5

• Andy Blalock

• John Roberts

• Paul Sanford

• Dale Strong

• Casey Wardynski

• Harrison Wright

United States Senator

• Lillie Boddie

• Katie Britt

• Mo Brooks

• Karla M. Dupriest

• Mike Durant

• Jake Schafer

Independent

Limestone County Sheriff

• Randy King

You can register to vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Limestone County Board of Registrars, located at 100 S Clinton Street Suite E in Athens. For more information call (256) 233-6405 or visit https://www.votelimestone.com/voter-information/voter-registration/.

  • Voter registration is closed for the 14 days before an election.

  • You may download the State of Alabama Postcard Voter Registration Application by visiting the link above. This form can be printed on your printer, filled out and then mailed to the Limestone County Board of Registrars.

  • You may register to vote online when visiting the link above.

  • If you have moved within the county or are a new Limestone County resident, please visit the Board of Registrars and update your voter record. It is a voter’s responsibility to update their registration.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you