Qualifying for the 2022 Republican and Democratic Primaries closed on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 5 p.m. The only exception was an extension applying only to congressional candidates until Feb. 11, 2022. The primary elections take place May 24, 2022. Any primary runoffs will take place June 21, 2022. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022. The following candidates have qualified for local, state and federal elections.
Democratic Party
Limestone County Commissioner District 3
• Stephanie Manning
Coroner
• Mike West
Limestone County Board of Education District 1
• Sheryl Scales
Governor
• Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
• Patricia Salter Jamieson
• Arthur Kennedy
• Chad “Chig” Martin
• Malika Sanders Foster
• Doug “New Blue” Smith
Attorney General
• Wendell Major
Secretary of State
• Pamela J. Lafitte
State Representative District 25
• Mallory Hagan
State Senator District 2
• Kim Caudle Lewis
US Representative District 5
• Charlie Thompson
• Kathy Warner-Stanton
US Senate
• Will Boyd
• Brandaun Dean
• Lanny Jackson
• Victor Keith Williams
Republican Party
Limestone County Sheriff
• Joshua McLaughlin
• Jeffrey Kilpatrick
• Chris Carter
• Fred Sloss
• Eric Redd
Revenue Commission
• Brian Patterson
Limestone County Commission Chairman
• Collin Daly
County Commissioner District 1
• Daryl Sammett
• Bill Boldin
County Commissioner District 3
• Jeremiah DiNardo
• Matthew Williamson
• Derrick Gatlin
Limestone County Board of Education Place 1
• Henry Fudge
Limestone County Board of Education Place 3
• Ron Christ
• Johnny Stephens
Alabama Senate District 1
• Tim Melson
• John Sutherland
Alabama Senate District 2
• Tom Butler
• Bill Holtzclaw
Alabama Senate District 3
• Arthur Orr
Alabama House of Representatives District 2
• Jason Spencer Black
• Kimberly Butler
• Ben Harrison
• Terrance L. Irelan
Alabama House of Representatives District 4
• Sheila Banister
• Patrick Johnson
• Parker Duncan Moore
Alabama House of Representatives District 5
• Danny F. Crawford
Alabama House of Representatives District 6
• Andy Whitt
Alabama House of Representatives District 25
• Buck Clemons
• Phillip K. Rigsby
Governor
• Kay Ivey
• Lindy Blanchard
• Lew Burdette
• Stacy Lee George
• Tim James
• Donald Trent Jones
• Dean Odle
• Dave Thomas
• Dean Young
Lieutenant Governor
• Will Ainsworth
Attorney General
• Steve Marshall
• Harry Bartlett Still III
Alabama Supreme Court Place 5
• Greg Cook
• Debra Jones
Alabama Supreme Court Place 6
• Kelli Wise
Secretary of State
• Wes Allen
• Christian Horn
• Ed Packard
• Jim Zeigler
Treasurer
• Young Boozer
Auditor
• Stan Cooke
• Rusty Glover
• Andrew Sorrell
US House of Representatives District 5
• Andy Blalock
• John Roberts
• Paul Sanford
• Dale Strong
• Casey Wardynski
• Harrison Wright
United States Senator
• Lillie Boddie
• Katie Britt
• Mo Brooks
• Karla M. Dupriest
• Mike Durant
• Jake Schafer
Independent
Limestone County Sheriff
• Randy King
You can register to vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Limestone County Board of Registrars, located at 100 S Clinton Street Suite E in Athens. For more information call (256) 233-6405 or visit https://www.votelimestone.com/voter-information/voter-registration/.
Voter registration is closed for the 14 days before an election.
You may download the State of Alabama Postcard Voter Registration Application by visiting the link above. This form can be printed on your printer, filled out and then mailed to the Limestone County Board of Registrars.
You may register to vote online when visiting the link above.
If you have moved within the county or are a new Limestone County resident, please visit the Board of Registrars and update your voter record. It is a voter’s responsibility to update their registration.
