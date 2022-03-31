Sherry Batts and Vicki Jane Elledge are partners in their decades-long careers of cutting hair for the people of Athens, with more than 100 years of experience combined between the two of them.
The hair stylists of Que Lindo Styling Salon, located off the square in downtown Athens, on W. Washington Street, have built up a reputation of great cuts and caring about their customers.
They have worked side by side for 49 years, spending the entirety of their time in their native Athens and becoming one with the community. They have been in the same building at Que Lindo for 29 years.
They both have built up a loyal client base, who continue to use their services even when they move away from the area. They have clients from Dixon, Tenn., Savannah, Ga., Arab, Ala. and elsewhere who come to Athens to see Batts and Elledge.
Both of them have clients who have been with them for decades. Elledge has a client who has been with her ever since she started her career. Batts has a client who has been with her since 1973.
“He still comes down from Dixon for me to cut his hair,” Batts said. “He was in last week, on my 50th anniversary (of cutting hair). We have so many people who have been with us ever since we have been in business.”
Batts’s 50th anniversary of cutting hair was on March 23 of last week. Elledge’s anniversary of cutting hair takes place in September. Their anniversary of cutting hair together is also in September, with their first year working together taking place in 1973.
Both Batts and Elledge believe the reason for their longevity and success is the relationships they establish with the people around the community.
For example, they both have positive relationships with the local funeral homes, keeping in close contact with the families of those who have passed away that Batts and Elledge knew personally or were clients of theirs.
“We are close with the funeral homes. If you were my client and passed away, your family wouldn’t have to call me. I would call them and ask what time I needed to come,” Batts said.
“We are very personal with our people. We are like a family here,” Elledge said.
Their partnership cutting hair has grown over the years, as they have learned more about each other and respect each other personally and professionally. Elledge has always wanted to cut hair. Batts loved it more and more as she did it.
It also helps that they enjoy the same things about the job and are willing to work all hours of the day in order to provide people a quality service.
Their favorite parts of the job are the people they meet along the way and the personal relationships built through constant conversation.
The personal connection is something that leads to a special relationship between the duo and their clients.
Some of their clients bring them food for breakfast; some have brought them gifts, such as a cheesecake, and Batts has even had to give a client a ride home after their car wouldn’t start.
Both have worked in the early hours of the morning and the late hours of the night.
“I would give anything to know how many hours I have here,” Batts said.
“I would work here until 12 at night on Friday night,” Elledge said.
With a solid, loyal client base, a passion for what they do and a desire to stay in touch with the community, both Batts and Elledge hope to continue their work in the area they are happy to call home.
For those interested in visiting the Que Lindo Styling Salon, they can be reached at (256) 232-8124.
