Recovery Organization of Support Specialists and other community partners will hold a recovery resource event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Often people in recovery are faced with barriers to access to healthcare and other necessities and R.O.S.S and its partners hope to alleviate some of those barriers with the work they do.
The Family Life Center will provide on site assessments. A mobile shower unit and haircuts will be available.
Free clothes and food, as well as activities for kids, will be provided.
Free HIV testing and Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medicine, will be available as well.
"We're hopeful that we will have a large amount of clergy and faith leaders there to learn about resources in the community and take away the stigma around substance use so that when members of their congregation come to them in crisis, they will know about the resources available to people in the community," said Rosie Veal Eby, Rector at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Athens. "It is also my belief that every parish should have someone trained on how to use Narcan if someone overdoses at a parish event."
The event will be held at 207 Max Luther Drive NW in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.