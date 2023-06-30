CSX Railroad will be working on the tracks throughout Limestone and Morgan counties July 5-12. During those eight days, traffic technicians will be on site to let motorists know which crossings will be getting closed or opened during this span of time. Hobbs Street and Sanderfer Road will remain open as work on the two crossings were previously conducted and completed.
Most roads will be closed for 2-3 days but multiple roads will likely closed at one time. In some cases, crossings will be paved the same day as it is torn out. Motorist are urged to follow all road signage and use extreme caution while driving in these areas.
The following railroad crossing will be affected by the scheduled work.
• Elm Street
• E. McClellan Street
• Pryor Street
• Bryan Street
• Market Street
• Washington Street
• Green Street
• South Street
• Lee Street
• Roy Long Road
• Moyers Road
• Nuclear Plant Road
• Ingraham Road
• Laughmiller Road
• Thach Road
• Upper Elkton Road
• Piney Chapel Road
• Thomas Hammonds Road
Morgan County crossings scheduled for closure are below.
• Moulton Street
• 2nd Street
• Cedar Lake Road
• Lenwood Road
• College Street
• Chestnut Street
• Hickory Street
• Tabernacle Road
• Cedar Creek Road
• Culver Road
• E. Pike Road
• 2nd Street (Falkville)
• Wilhite Road
