Rainey awarded scholarship to Art Institute of Chicago

Val Michael Rainey, age 17, of East Limestone is a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham, Ala. He was accepted and has attended this art school since his freshman year. As a student at ASFA, he has been awarded the ASFA Foundation Board Award for Grade Excellence, which is given to students who have earned an “A” in every course enrolled, both required and elective. He has now been awarded the Distinguished Scholar award and scholarship, by one of the top art schools in the nation, Art Institute of Chicago.
His major since he began at the Alabama School of Fine Arts has been visual art with an emphasis in painting. Val will sign his scholarship agreement with the Art Institute of Chicago on Tuesday, March 29th at 2 p.m. at High Cotton Arts in downtown Athens.
Val has had a passion for painting and the visual arts since the age of 4. When he first attended kindergarten at Creekside Elementary School at the tender age of 5, he told his counselor, Mrs. Robbye Andrews, that he was “born to be an artist.”
He chose High Cotton Arts as the place he wanted to sign his college commitment because throughout his young life, it was the place in his hometown that he most loved to visit and work.
His mother, Suzanne Rainey Thompson said, “So four years ago Val was in eighth grade and on spring break. We were leaving a trampoline park when I got the notice that he had been accepted to the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham. I had to pull over at Starbucks and go to the bathroom to dry my tears before I could tell him. I was not ready for this, but we knew that ASFA would be a great fit for him and prepare him for his future in art. I am so proud of Val. He has had several scholarship offers as a result of his hard work, and next Tuesday he will sign his commitment to SAIC (Art Institute Chicago) at High Cotton Arts.”
Many members of Athens Arts League have cherished the years they have witnessed Val’s growth in the arts. His Aunt Vickie Camp, has served as a volunteer with Athens Arts League for over twelve years and has been a strong influence in Val’s life.
She says, “We have seen Val with his paintbrush, wandering through aisles of artists during our Art On The Square festivals that occurred for seven consecutive years, and as a teaching volunteer at High Cotton Arts, during the Athens Arts League Boys & Girl’s Club Art Camps. He has always seen himself as an artist, and I have never discouraged that or suggested that he go another route.”
Val, who is thrilled with the path his life is taking, says, “High Cotton Arts, in downtown Athens, was for a long time the closest thing I had to an art education or exposure to the fine arts. This place not only supports artists, but it also gives Athens a local art scene.With- out Athens Arts League and their persistent support for the arts, I would have never believed that art could be anything more than just an outlet or hobby when, in fact, it is my lifelong pursuit, and I am so happy with the opportunities I have today.”
