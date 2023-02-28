“Every one of them will remember,” SRO Roy Ellis said about the students who help raise, lower, and fold the flag each morning at Blue Springs Elementary School.
SRO Ellis has been raising and lowering the flag with students for nine years.
“I let the teacher pick the kids. I spend a week in each class, and I have five third grade classes, four fourth grade classes, and three fifth grade classes. I just rotate around,” Ellis said.
Each morning, Ellis goes to a classroom at 7:45 a.m. and takes the two students the teacher has selected. He does the same thing each afternoon at 2 p.m., prior to the end of the school day.
“Most of them give me two different students. We don’t put the flag up when it is raining, and it usually takes me about three cycles to get through the school year,” Ellis said.
Tuesday afternoon, two fifth graders from Ms. Pam Rezach’s class, Dylan Tyler and Harlee Stegall, were selected for flag duties. This was the second time Dylan and Harlee have been outside to raise or lower the flag. It is something both students said they enjoy.
Ellis is hopeful that the students gain a positive experience, fond memories, and a valuable life lesson from learning how to properly handle the raising and lowering of the flag. He also hopes it strengthens the relationship between himself and students he is there to protect.
“Some of them get really excited, and it created a memory for them. Some of them think I am mean because I am strict and all business,” Ellis said. “I had a football player from Clements come back for a pep rally this year. He told me, ‘You know, I never got to do that?’ I said, ‘Come on let’s go do it.’”
