Jimmy Gill Park was full of children and their families Saturday morning, April 16, as they came out to find Easter eggs, visit the Easter Bunny and celebrate Ramona J’s second anniversary. The popular eatery hosted a fun morning in a way to show appreciation to the community for their continued success at their two locations in Athens.
Ramona J’s owner Orlandous Johnson and his staff served up free food and invited everyone to come out for a little fun.
“This is our first year doing the Easter egg hunt but our second anniversary as a whole. Last year, we just did a celebration at the restaurant but this year, we decided to do the Easter egg hunt and will probably go on from now on. We will probably do it all together every year with the community,” he said.
Johnson was excited about the turnout, and Ramona J’s provided some great prizes for the kids, including several prize eggs among the 1,600 eggs placed around the park for the egg hunt. After all the eggs were found, guests were treated to hot dogs and cake.
“We had a wonderful turnout. We gave away a lot of Chromebooks and a lot of cash. The kids had a lot of fun. We gave away some mini computers for the kids, and it was all-in-all a great turnout. Every kid got some type of prize — a basket, Chromebook, tablets or cash. All the kids got something,” Johnson said.
Ramona J’s has two locations in Athen: 1212 US Hwy. 31 and 22728 Pepper Road.
