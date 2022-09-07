Randall Lewter is a seasoned photographer and photo restorationist operating out of High Cotton Arts. He has been an artist at HCA since the studio opened.
Lewter captures beautiful photos of all-but-forgotten places throughout Alabama and surrounding states, preserving the historical integrity of landmarks and buildings soon to be lost to time.
“I have always been interested in history and old landmarks,” said Lewter. “I love getting on the road and driving until I find something interesting. There are so many interesting structures along the backroads of Alabama, and you just have to get out there and find them.”
For Lewter, photography isn’t only art, but a science. A photographer has to possess an understanding of light and how to use it to create an image.
“Photography is a science and sometimes, if you’re lucky, an art,” said Lewter. “A photographer uses light and mirrors to capture an image of a person, building, landscape, or whatever. Understanding the way light falls on a subject and how to use that light is what makes photography a science.”
Lewter went on to explain, “sometimes a person may capture an image that can be considered art. That is what I hope to do.”
When he’s not out capturing photos of ghost towns, abandoned churches, and other pieces of Southern history, he can be found in his studio at HCA restoring photos.
According to Lewter, approximately 15 percent of the work he does in photography now is restoring old photos.
“I enjoy doing this,” said Lewter. “Everybody has old photographs or photo albums they would like to see restored and brought back to life.”
Lewter discussed a lull in foot traffic at HCA and the impact it has on the studio artists.
“For me, this is a secondary income. I’m selling some prints online and through previous contacts, but we aren’t experiencing as much foot traffic right now at High Cotton,” said Lewter. “We haven’t been able to have the events that we would normally have the last couple of years, and it has impacted how many people we see come into the studio.”
He hopes that as people begin getting out more again and more events are held, HCA will begin seeing a greater volume of foot traffic again.
Original photographic prints of local and regional landmarks, nature images, and a variety of other subjects can be viewed and purchased at High Cotton Arts.
For inquiries regarding photo restoration, Lewter can be contacted at rlewterphoto@me.com or (256)-233-4465.
