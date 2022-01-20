The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center announced Wednesday that, due to a lack of workers and lack of space to store materials while workers are unavailable, the community collection centers (trailers) located at the schools will be removed and glass and plastic will no longer be accepted at the Lucas Ferry Location. Updates will be posted on their website as changes occur.
The center is still accepting many other items at the Lucas Ferry Location, but they ask that items not be left at the center when it is closed or on school properties after the trailers have been removed. To do so is considered illegal dumping. The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center’s business hours are Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Recycling Center will accept the following materials at the Lucas Ferry Road facility during business hours. Bins are promptly removed at 3 pm. Please sort the items before arriving, and if bringing items in a plastic bag, empty your items out of the bag into the correct bins.
• Electronics- If you have heavy items, please bring help to unload. The center does not currently have staff at the plant to help you. There is a $10 fee for TVs of any size. All other electronics are accepted free of charge.
• Cardboard- Including paperboard: cereal boxes, drink cartons, etc. Cardboard must be broken down. Unbroken boxes take up too much space.
• Newspaper (must be separate from other paper)
• Junk mail, office paper and magazines
• Shredded Paper (please leave in bag)
• Steel/tin cans and other steel items
• Aluminum cans and other aluminum items
For additional information, call the recycling center at (256) 233-8746 or send an email to AthensRecycling@pclnet.net.
Direct curbside recycling questions and requests by City of Athens residents for a blue recycling cart to the City of Athens Sanitation Department (Athens City Curbside Recycling) (256) 233 8747. City curbside recycling pickup has resumed. The west side (west of Hwy 31) is picked up on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, and the east side (east of Hwy 31) is picked up on the second and fourth Mondays.
