Reeves to speak Sunday

Local author Jacque Reeves will be the guest speaker at the quarterly meeting of the Limestone County Historical Society on Sunday, April 24, at the Presbyterian Church Rodgers Center. She will speak about Mary Todd Lincoln’s family members who lived in Alabama. The public is welcome to attend.
Reeves has written several books on the history of north Alabama, including “Hidden History of North Alabama,” “Wicked North Alabama” and “Where Spirits Linger: Huntsville’s Haunted Past.”
The research into her 17 true crime and history books combined with her involvement as the past president of the Huntsville-Madison County Historical Society, former curator of the Donnell House, past president of the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll and owner of Avalon Tours and Huntsville Ghost Walk has given Reeves unique knowledge about north Alabama History.
Sunday’s presentation is an opportunity for the public to learn more about David Humphreys Todd, half brother of Mary Todd Lincoln. David Humphreys Todd is buried in Huntsville’s Maple Hill Cemetery. During the Civil War, he was the commandment of a prisoner-of-war camp in Richmond and is rumored to have died at Vicksburg.
According to Reeves, “Several of the Todd siblings are buried in Selma. How and why they came to Alabama is a story full of fascinating facts.”
Jacque Reeves’ presentation “Mary Todd Lincoln’s Todd Family Members of Alabama” will begin at 3 p.m. with refreshments served beforehand at 2:30 p.m.
