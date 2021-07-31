Registration for Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful's Duck and Run 5K is now open.
The race will begin 7 a.m. Sept. 18 at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. The course will include several streets in the downtown area.
“This will be our first race since 2019,” said KALB Executive Director Leigh Patterson. “We had to cancel last year due to COVID-19. We are excited to be able to offer this fundraiser again. It's one of our larger events with good participation, and we enjoy seeing runners come from all over to compete.”
Patterson said the 5K course has recently been certified again, and this year's race will be the 17th running of the event. A water station will be placed midway through the course.
Pre-registration cost is $25. Day-of-race registration is $30. Interested parties can visit bit.ly/duckandrun2021 to register online or print a registration form. Online registration through Race Roster will run through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 11. Mailed registration forms must be postmarked by this date.
Late registration and packet pickup for the race will be from 4–7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the KALB office, 125 East St. Packet pickup and late registration will begin 5:45 a.m. the day of the race.
Those wishing to participate must pre-register in order to guarantee T-shirt size. The first 25 runners who register will gain a free entry in KALB's Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby, to be held in October.
For more information, email duckandrun5k@yahoo.com or call 256-233-8000.
