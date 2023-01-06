The new year is here and Saturday morning, Jan. 7, Relay for Life teams around the world will kick off 2023 with the Relay First Lap.
Relay for Life of Limestone County will be taking their first lap at the Athens Fitness Park on Washington Street next to Fire Station No. 1 at 10 a.m.
Relay for Life of Limestone County encouraged people to come out and join them in this year’s kick off event.
“Whether you are taking your Relay First Lap with your team, your family, your dog, or on your own, use this first lap to remember every inspiring Relay moment, every laugh you shared at Relay, and every reason you are committing to Relay For Life again on 2023,” Relay for Life of Limestone County said on social media.
