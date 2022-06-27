The Alabama Press Association Media Awards were held this weekend. Two reporters from The News Courier received several awards.
The awards were given for work done between January and December 2021. Newspapers are divided by division and the awards received were all in the Division B category.
Adam Dodson, who came to The News Courier in October 2021, won third for Best Local Sports Column for his piece ”Private schools in Alabama should have own classification” in The News Courier on November 13. He also was a part of the team who wrote the “Freedom Riders 60th anniversary” series that won second place for Best Feature Story Coverage at The Cullman Times, owned by The News Courier’s parent company, CNHI.
Christy Perry Bailey, who came to The News Courier in November 2021, received seven awards with her former newspaper. Bailey placed first twice, second twice, and third three times. She placed in categories such as breaking news coverage and the First Amendment award.
The News Courier celebrates the reporters’ dedication to journalism and is proud to have award winning reporters as a part of the staff.
