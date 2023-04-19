Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

April 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, Harvest Road/Batrumville Road

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road, Star Lane, 29000 block Amys Circle, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road

Traffic accident- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Dogwood Flat Road, 22000 block US Hwy 72

Theft- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane

Burglary- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

Missing person- 14000 block Parker Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Sloan Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road

Criminal mischief- 25000 block Beulah Road

Harassment- 17000 block East Limestone Road

Alarm- 24000 block Holland Lane, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Shaw Road

Warrant- 200 W. Washington Street, 15000 block Cannon Road, 15000 block Elk River Mill Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- Colonial Grand Apartment, North Gin Road/Belle Mina

Reckless/drag racing- Hwy 99/Elk River Mill Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree assault

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• attempt to elude by any means, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• contempt of court

• theft by fraudulent leasing

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Harvest- second-degree theft, eight Magnolia Westlake windows, 35 16ft. Pieces of wood, April 14-17, $1,800, 14000 block Ravenel Drive

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Apple Pro air pod, April 16-17, $200, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• third-degree theft of property, currency, April 17, $700, 200 block W. Washington Street

• third-degree theft of property, Iphone 14 Pro, April 17, $900, 2300 block Lindsay Lane S

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

• third-degree criminal mischief, Hyundai Vera Cruz back window, April 17, $300, 600 block Lucas Street

• third-degree criminal trespass, April 17, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• second-degree criminal mischief, Chevy Silverado tires, April 18, $600, 700 block 5th Avenue

