County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday.
April 19, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Ezell Road, I65N 340, Crosskey Road/AL Hwy 127, Dairy Road
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road (2 calls), 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road (2 calls), 21000 block Holt Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 31/Elm Street, US Hwy 72/Zehner Road, I65 SB Black Road overpass, 28000 block Harvest Road
Road hazard/debris- Hwy 72/Mooresville Road
Intoxicated driver- New Cut Road/Seven Mile Post
Theft- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 27000 block Wooley Springs Road
Vehicle theft- 21000 block Easter Ferry Road
Assault- 22000 block AL Hwy 99
Criminal trespass- 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, 12000 block Finger Lake Way
Criminal mischief- 15000 block Cannon Road, 17000 block East Limestone Road
Unwanted guest- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry
Alarm- 21000 block New garden Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, 27000 block Dieken Drive
Warrant- Swan Creek Mobile Home Park, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 17000 block Andrews Street, Nick Davis Road/Love Branch Road, 22000 block Pine Road, 1000 block Avalon Avenue (Muscle Shoals), 17000 block East Limestone Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday.
• possession of controlled substance
• drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• domestic violence- strangulation
• public lewdness- exposure or lewd act in public, harassment/harassment intimidation
• third-degree assault- simple assault
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Anderson- 2004 tan Chevy Impala, April 18, $5,000, 23000 block Flanagan Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• third-degree criminal trespass, theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• theft of property, electric mobility cart with basket, April 19, $1,195, 1400 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• reckless endangerment, April 19, 100 block E Sanderfer Road
• fraudulent use credit/debit card, April 19, 900 block E. Hobbs Street
• third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance- black baggie containing methamphetamine, April 19, $20, Ash Street
• third-degree criminal trespass, April 20, 700 block W. Market Street
• second-degree possession of marijuana, April 20, 11000 block Drennen Drive
• third-degree assault, April 20, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W
• harassment, April 20, 1600 block Florence Street
