Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Calls

Calls reported by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday-Sunday.

April 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Martin Line Road, 23000 block Presnell Road, 12000 block Spring Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 21000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, Sgt. Holden Lane, 25000 block Elkton Road. Mooresville Road/Craft Road, 25000 block Copeland Road

Traffic accident- Jefferson Street/Green Street

Intoxicated driver- New Cut Road/Zehner Road

Theft- 24000 block Slate Road, 18000 block Meadows Road, 26000 block Woodfield Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

Disturbance- 27000 block Seven Pines Lane, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 23000 block Porter Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 127, 22000 block New Garden Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 16000 block Mooresville Road

Alarm- 14000 block Bell Road, 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, 28000 block W. Limestone School Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane

April 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Joseph Drive, Cabbage Ridge Road/AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, 30000 block Harvest Road, 21000 block Harris Loop, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Zehner Road/Bell Road

Theft- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Burglary- 30000 block Wooley Springs Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, The Barge, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Shaw Road/Ripley Road

Nuisance/loud music- Copeland Road/East Limestone Road

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Summerwood Drive

Discharging firearms- 23000 block Saint John Road

Reckless/drag racing- Harvest Road/AL Hwy 251

Alarm- 14000 block Bell Road, 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 100 block Springside Path, 24000 block Craft Road

Warrant- 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

April 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Easter Ferry Road/Myers Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 18000 block Bream Bluff, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, Lester Road/Holly Lane, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block Newby Road, 15000 block Blake Drive, AL Hwy 127/Camellia Way, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Nick Davis Road

Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 24000 block Clearmont Drive, Salem Minor Hill Road

Traffic accident- 12000 block US Hwy 72

Theft- 14000 block Chris Way

Burglary- 13000 block Parker Road

Criminal mischief- 10000 block Mayberry Road

Disturbance- 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Marble Drive, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Harassment- 28000 block Mooresville Road

Intoxicated driver- Sewell Road/Easter Ferry Road, Townsend Ford Road/New Cut Road

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Sawmill Way

Alarm- 15000 block US Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

• sentenced from court

• two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse

• destruction of property by prisoner

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• second-degree possession of marijuana

• harassment/intimidation

• criminal littering

• second-degree possession of marijuana

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

• first-degree possession of marijuana

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended, expired tag

• driving under the influence

• driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• theft of property, set of keys, April 22, $10, 400 block W. Washington St

• second-degree theft of property, Taurus Judge 410 45 revolver, April 22, $100, 600 block 9th Avenue

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

• criminal mischief, Carrier central heat and AC unit, April 21, 1100 block US Hwy 72

• harassing communications, April 21, 2200 block Windscape Drive

• criminal mischief, cattle gate, April 22, $100, 700 block N. Clinton Street

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you