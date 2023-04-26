County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
April 25, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 8000 block Cowford Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72, Martin Line Road, Bethel Road/Mooresville Road, 23000 block Chadwick Drive, 15000 block King Arthur’s Court, 25000 block Clem Road
Animal related/livestock- Snake Road/Gordon Road, 12000 block Quinn Road, 22000 block Thomas L. Hammons Road
Traffic accident- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- Shipley Hollow Road/New Bethel Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 29000 block Crockett Run Lane
Breaking and entering vehicle- Sandlin Road/New Bethel Road
Burglary- 20000 block Poff Lane
Criminal trespass- 14000 block Quinn Road
Disturbance- 19000 block Alexa Lane, 25000 block AL Hwy 251
Harassment- 26000 block Oak Grove Road, 14000 block Parker Road, 100 block Elm Street
Unwanted guest- 15000 block York Lane
Alarm- 25000 block Hwy 127, 8000 block Hwy 72
Warrant- 15000 block Cannon Road
Reckless/drag-racing- Hwy 31/Rock Quarry/Rogers Group
Discharging firearms- 15000 block Mayberry Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- first-degree theft, Ricoh TV, china cabinet, two drywall stilts, grill, clothes, April 22-23, $2,486, 14000 block Chris Way
• breaking and entering of vehicles, CD’s, three dog leashes, tire, paperwork, blanket, car battery, April 23-24, $410, Sandlin Road/New bethel Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• fourth-degree theft
• fourth-degree theft
• fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• failure to appear- no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
• third-degree assault, April 24, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.