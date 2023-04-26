Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

April 25, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 8000 block Cowford Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72, Martin Line Road, Bethel Road/Mooresville Road, 23000 block Chadwick Drive, 15000 block King Arthur’s Court, 25000 block Clem Road

Animal related/livestock- Snake Road/Gordon Road, 12000 block Quinn Road, 22000 block Thomas L. Hammons Road

Traffic accident- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Shipley Hollow Road/New Bethel Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 29000 block Crockett Run Lane

Breaking and entering vehicle- Sandlin Road/New Bethel Road

Burglary- 20000 block Poff Lane

Criminal trespass- 14000 block Quinn Road

Disturbance- 19000 block Alexa Lane, 25000 block AL Hwy 251

Harassment- 26000 block Oak Grove Road, 14000 block Parker Road, 100 block Elm Street

Unwanted guest- 15000 block York Lane

Alarm- 25000 block Hwy 127, 8000 block Hwy 72

Warrant- 15000 block Cannon Road

Reckless/drag-racing- Hwy 31/Rock Quarry/Rogers Group

Discharging firearms- 15000 block Mayberry Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- first-degree theft, Ricoh TV, china cabinet, two drywall stilts, grill, clothes, April 22-23, $2,486, 14000 block Chris Way

• breaking and entering of vehicles, CD’s, three dog leashes, tire, paperwork, blanket, car battery, April 23-24, $410, Sandlin Road/New bethel Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• fourth-degree theft

• fraudulent use of credit/debit card

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

• failure to appear- no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

• third-degree assault, April 24, 1000 block US Hwy 72

