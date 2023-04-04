County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
March 31, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8100 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, 12000 block Dickens Lane, Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 10000 block Hwy 31, Tillman Mill Road/Red Bud Way, 23000 block Mooresville Road, 25000 block Highland Avenue, 20000 block Looney Road, 16000 block Shaw Road, Lucas Ferry/Hwy 72, 14000 block Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Houston Lane, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill, Henderson Lane/Havenbrook Drive, 23000 block Miller Road
Burglary- 20000 block AL Hwy 99
Theft- 21000 block Elkton Road
Disturbance- 6400 block Greenbrier Pkwy, 10000 block Hwy 31
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street
Criminal mischief- 100 block Elm Street
Unwanted guest- 11000 block Maggie Lou Drive, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Wales Road
Alarm- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 15000 block Cold Branch Drive, 12000 block Burgreen Road, 19000 block Moyers Road
Reckless/drag racing- Quinn Road/Blackburn Road,
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Sod Road
Warrant- 400 block Hoffman Street, 900 block Hobbs Street, SS Mapco
April 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 700 block Houston Street, 28000 block Pettusville Road, 26000 block Capshaw Road
Disturbance- 22000 block Bridges Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 12000 block Burgreen Road, 10000 block Settle Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block Reyer Road, 13000 block Dickens Lane
Traffic accident- Greenbrier Pkwy NW/Old Hwy 20
Intoxicated driver- East Limestone Road/Nick Davis Road
Alarm- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 26000 block Pettusville Road, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Wooley Springs Road
Theft- 8600 block Upper Snake Road
Criminal trespass- 16000 block Wales Road, 12000 block Oliver Lane
Harassment- 16000 block Lindsay Road, 26000 AL Hwy 72
Discharging firearms- 12000 Beech Fork Lane
April 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 17000 block Newby Chapel Road, Mooresville Road/Bethel Road, 19000 block Elkton Road
Animal related/livestock- Holt Road/Presnell Road
Traffic accident- Seven Mile Post Road/Ripley Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road
Missing person- 29000 block McKee Road, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 7800 block Hwy 31, 7800 block US Hwy 31, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 12000 block Nani Drive, 11000 block Douglas Drive, 7800 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block Morgan Drive
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 28000 block Dalewood Lane
Disturbance- 11000 block Hwy 207, 18000 block Hightower Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Brownsferry Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• harassment- harassment/intimidation
• SORNA violation
• possession of controlled substance, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
Athens- five catalytic converters, April 1, $3,700, 8000 block Upper Snake Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• failure to appear- fourth degree theft of property
• theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• no drivers license
• failure to appear- no insurance, drivers license revoked
• failure to appear- improper lights, drivers license revoked
• public intoxication
• driving under the influence
• unlawful possession of a pistol
• public intoxication
• driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended, two counts no insurance, expired tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- theft by fraudulent leasing, Ashley living room sofa, bunk bed, Mar. 31, 4320.03, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- theft by fraudulent leasing, Ashley Furniture living room sofa, Mar. 31, $2,495.38, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- theft of property, blue/red camping hammocks, phone charger block, small beige tent and carry bag, Mar. 31, $145, 600 block US 31 S
• Athens- second-degree theft of property- third-degree criminal mischief, tan homemade trailer, two tires Dodge 1500, April 1, $2,208, 800 block Irvin Street
• Athens- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle- theft of parts or accessories from autos, Mercury Marquis- battery and key, April 2, $135, 300 block W. Forrest Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2006 burgundy Chevy Impala, April 1, $6,000, 100 block East Sanderfer Road
• Athens- unlawful possession of a pistol, Taurus 24/7 Pro LS .40 cal. with one mag14 rounds, April 1, $215, US Hwy 72 E/Pike Road
