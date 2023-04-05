County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, Wall Street SW/New Hope Road, Yarbrough Road/Pine Road, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Drive, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive, 25000 block Pepper Road
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Elaine Court, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 23000 block Elkton Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, Easter Ferry Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Golden Hay Circle
Theft- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 18000 block Hightower Road
Vehicle theft- 24000 block Easter Ferry Road
Warrant- 23000 block Glover Road, Menefee Road, 1100 block 6th Ave (Decatur), 100 block Elm Street
Disturbance- 18000 block Laughmiller Road, 19000 block Elkton Road
Harassment- 12000 block Mayfield Road
Assault- 18000 block Coffman Road
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road
Alarm- 16000 block US Hwy 72, 22000 block Mooresville Road, 27000 block Miller Lane
Discharging firearms- Snake Road/Bay Village Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• public intoxication
• disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault with bodily fluids
• disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Ardmore- fourth-degree theft, car tag, June 28, 2022- April 3, 2023, $75, 29000 block Lakeview Drive
• Athens- first-degree robbery, cash, April 3, $150, 21000 block Yarbrough Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear giving false name to law enforcement officer
• discharging firearm into an occupied building
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, grocery items, April 3, $25.11, 1000 block US 72 E
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, April 3, $93.66, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
• Athens- unauthorized use of a vehicle, Jeep grand Cherokee, April 4, $20,000, 1900 block Lillian Drive
• Athens- unlawful breaking and entering, April 3, 600 block US Hwy 72 W
