Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

March 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, Wall Street SW/New Hope Road, Yarbrough Road/Pine Road, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Drive, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive, 25000 block Pepper Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Elaine Court, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 23000 block Elkton Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, Easter Ferry Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Golden Hay Circle

Theft- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 18000 block Hightower Road

Vehicle theft- 24000 block Easter Ferry Road

Warrant- 23000 block Glover Road, Menefee Road, 1100 block 6th Ave (Decatur), 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 18000 block Laughmiller Road, 19000 block Elkton Road

Harassment- 12000 block Mayfield Road

Assault- 18000 block Coffman Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road

Alarm- 16000 block US Hwy 72, 22000 block Mooresville Road, 27000 block Miller Lane

Discharging firearms- Snake Road/Bay Village Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• attempt to elude by motor vehicle

• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• public intoxication

• disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault with bodily fluids

• disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Ardmore- fourth-degree theft, car tag, June 28, 2022- April 3, 2023, $75, 29000 block Lakeview Drive

• Athens- first-degree robbery, cash, April 3, $150, 21000 block Yarbrough Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• failure to appear giving false name to law enforcement officer

• discharging firearm into an occupied building

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, grocery items, April 3, $25.11, 1000 block US 72 E

• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, April 3, $93.66, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

• Athens- unauthorized use of a vehicle, Jeep grand Cherokee, April 4, $20,000, 1900 block Lillian Drive

• Athens- unlawful breaking and entering, April 3, 600 block US Hwy 72 W

