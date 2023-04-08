County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday-Friday.
April 5, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block US Hwy 72, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road, 13000 block Carter Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 2300 block Lindsay Lane S
Animal related/livestock- US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, US Hwy 72/Reid Road, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, New Bethel Road/ JD Adams Drive, 23000 block Star Lane, 24000 block Slate Road
Traffic accident- 11000 block Hickory Hills Road
Intoxicated driver- Elkton Road
Road hazard/debris- Cairo Hollow Road/Upper Snake Road
Burglary- 20000 block Edgewood Road, 27000 block Cedar Hill Road
Criminal trespass- Old School House Road/Coggins Road
Disturbance- 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 14000 block Smith Gover Road, 18000 block Upland Tr.
Alarm- 26000 block Jones Springs Drive, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Sam Circle, 20000 block Sandy Road, 29000 block Indian Springs Road
Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, Priceville Pilot, 23000 block Nick Davis Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, 1600 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Grubbs Road
SORNA compliance check- Piney Chapel Trailer Court, 24000 block Slate Road
April 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 127/Airport, 29000 block Oliver Road, 27000 block McKee Road
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Blackburn Road, 10000 block Hwy 31, 23000 block Nick Davis Road, 22000 block Thomas L. Hammons Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, Ed Ray Road
Theft- 27000 block Bethel Road
Vehicle theft- 22000 block Pine Road, 26000 block 3rd Street (Ardmore),
Disturbance- 9700 block Settle Road
Criminal trespass- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
Harassment- 30000 block AL Hwy 53
Alarm- 16000 block Water Mill Road, 19000 block Moyers Road, 16000 block Water Mill Road, 16000 block Water Mill Road, 7500 block Greenbrier Road
Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 8800 block US Hwy 72, 1500 block Washington Street W
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday-Friday.
• driving while license suspended/revoked
• first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• hunting or discharge of firearm from, upon, or across public roads, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun, hunting or discharging a firearm near a dwelling
• truancy
• two counts non-support- child
• theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• unlawful breaking and entering vehicle
• first-degree possession of marijuana
• non-support- child
• truancy
• speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked
• disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray, first-degree theft- auto theft, third-degree forgery- other objects
• obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree theft- auto theft
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Thursday-Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday-Friday.
• failure to appear- resisting arrest, drivers license suspended; third-degree criminal trespass
• third-degree domestic violence – harassment
• first-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• fourth-degree theft of property
• third-degree criminal trespass
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• failure to appear- drivers license revoked
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday-Friday.
• Athens- unlawful possession of controlled substance, methamphetamines, April 5, 19000 block Capitol Hill Drive
• Athens- harassment, reckless endangerment, Mercedes, April 5, 22000 block Pepper Road
