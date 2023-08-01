County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
July 28, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Northside Church of Christ, 25000 block Narrow Lane, 20000 block Elkton Road, 6000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Mitchell Loop, AL Hwy 127/Morris Road, 23000 block Gray Ridge Road, 15000 block Estate Drive, Tanner High School
Animal related/livestock- 30000 block Pettusville Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, 16000 block Old Lester Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 20000 block Lasso Circle, 12000 block Lukers Way, 27000 block Azalea Trail, Oakdale Road/Oakdale Ridge Lane, 19000 block East Limestone Road
Traffic accident- 27000 block Copeland Road
Intoxicated driver- 21000 block Harris Road
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road
Hazard/road debris- US Hwy 72/Parker Road
Theft- 21000 block Flanagan Road
Vehicle theft- 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Disturbance- 13000 block Oliver Lane, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 25000 block Narrow Lane
Harassment- 13000 block Oliver Lane, 25000 block Narrow Lane
Alarm- 16000 block Ezell Road, 27000 block Bethel Road
Warrant- Southside Mapco (Madison), 20000 block Mooresville Road, 100 block Elm Street
July 29, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Johnson Lane, New Cut Road/AL Hwy 99, Copeland Road/Turner Lane, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 25000 block Newby Road
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Daveen Drive, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Paradise Shores
Intoxicated driver/hit and run- MM351 I65
Vehicle theft- 17000 block Maree Drive
Burglary- 26000 block Old School House Road
Disturbance- 16000 block American Way, 21000 block AL Hwy 127
Harassment- 19000 block AL Hwy 127
Criminal mischief- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 14000 block Bell Road, 29000 block Indian Springs Road
Discharging firearms- 29000 block Walker Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 29000 block Creekside Drive
July 30, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, Elkton Road/New Garden Road, Hwy 99/Chapman Hollow Road, US Hwy 72/Parker Road, Nuclear Plant Road/Settle Road, East Limestone Road/Ed Ray Road, Hwy 99/Oneal Road, Zehner Road/US Hwy 72, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Oak Grove Road/Bethel Road, Sweet Springs Road/Puckett Lane
Hazard/road debris- Bethel Road/Mooresville Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 12000 block Elk River Mills Road
Harassment- 16000 block Mooresville Road, 100 block Elm Street, 29000 block AL Hwy 99
Prowler- 14000 block US Hwy 72
Criminal trespass- 16000 block Buckskin Drive
Theft- 7000 block School House Drive, US Hwy 72/Bledsoe Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31
Discharging firearms- 29000 block Walker Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 23000 block Saint John Road, 23000 block Saint John Road, 23000 block Saint John Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• driving under the influence (controlled substance), no plainly visible tag
• non-support- child
• operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag
• third-degree domestic violence- harassing
• first-degree theft- auto theft
• two counts torture/willful abuse of a child
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• public intoxication, disorderly conduct
• possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
• third-degree burglary- residence- no force, attempt to elude by any means
• non-support- child
• third-degree criminal mischief
• public intoxication, attempt to elude by any means
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens, fourth-degree theft, miscellaneous items, July 28, unknown value, 20000 block Hwy 127
• Ardmore, third-degree burglary, stove, Generac generator, three bicycles, tools, gold Ford Ranger, July 29, $4,725, 26000 block Old School House Road
• Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle, gold 2001 Lexus RX300, July 28, $2,000, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• failure to appear- disorderly conduct
• possession of controlled substance
• fourth-degree theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• harassing communications
• harassment
• harassment
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• third-degree possession of a forged instrument, certain person forbidden to possess firearm
• possession of drug paraphernalia
• two counts drivers license suspended
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• public intoxication
• disorderly conduct
• failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance, no plainly visible tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• failure to pay for gasoline, fuel, July 28, $60.78, 1100 block W. Market Street
• fourth-degree theft of property, cell phone, July 28, $120, 900 block N. Houston Street
• first-degree theft by deception, money, July 28, $90,000, 100 block Sterling Place
• fourth-degree theft of property, Sun Sound sunglasses, July 29, $39.99, 400 block US Hwy 31
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• third-degree criminal mischief, cut utility lines, July 28, $100, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive
• harassment, envelope with note, July 28, 100 block Roy Long Road
• third-degree possession of forged instrument, certain person forbidden to possess firearm, First Metro Bank forged check ($3,421.17), Iver Johnson 22 cal pistol, July 28, $100, 22000 block Gateway Blvd.
• possession of drug paraphernalia, bag with white residue and straw, July 29, US Hwy 72/York Lane
• third-degree criminal trespass, July 29, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• third-degree criminal mischief, tire, July 30, $200, 1600 block Ole Carriage Circle
• second-degree criminal mischief, hotel room, July 30, $2,000, 1100 block US Hwy 31
