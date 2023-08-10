County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
August 19, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Cowford Road/Hatchie Lane, Brownsferry Road/Ripley Road, AL Hwy 99/Tucker Lane, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Animal related/livestock- 7000 block Williams Street, 25000 block Narrow Lane, Beulah Road/Fain Road, 10000 block Old Lester Road, Blackburn Road/US Hwy 72, 7000 block Williams Street
Traffic accident- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Clinton Street N, 15000 block Cannon Road, East Limestone Road/McLemore Circle
Hit and run- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Intoxicated person- 23000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Reckless/drag racing- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Sommers Road, Elk River Mills Road
Assault- 23000 block Fain Road
Theft- 24000 block Mooresville Road, 5000 block Endeavor Way
Vehicle theft- 11000 block New Cut Road
Burglary- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
Disturbance- 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, Chris Way
Criminal mischief- 19000 block Holt Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road
Criminal trespass- 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Harassment- 17000 block Morris Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 27000 block Sterling Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 20000 block Brownsferry Road/Reid Road
Discharging firearms- 14000 block Grover Drive, 16000 block Brownsferry Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• two counts possession of controlled substance
• second-degree receiving stolen property
• warrant with LCSO case
• first-degree theft- more than $2,500
• first-degree theft- more than $2,500
• first-degree theft- more than $2,500
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment, interference with a domestic violence order
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- first-degree theft, 1998 gray Dodge Ram 3500, August 8, $10,000, 15000 block Ripley Road
• Athens- first-degree theft, 2000 white Dodge Ram, August 8, $10,000, 11000 block New Cut Road
• Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, June 22- July 6, $750, 10000 block New Cut Road
• Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, June 20-August 8, $7,865, 24000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- third-degree burglary, furniture, August 8, $1,405, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers license revoked
• failure to appear- driving under the influence
• second-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• failure to appear: no drivers license, second-degree possession of marijuana
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.
