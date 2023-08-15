County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
August 11, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 14000 block New Cut Road, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 1000 block Arrowhead Landing Road
Animal related/livestock- 100 block Hughes Road, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd., Newby Road/Covington Drive, 25000 block Jay Bee Way, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 24000 block Bain Road, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road, 300 block Poplar Street, 11000 block Cowford Road, 11000 block Neely Road, Little Elk Road/Snake Road
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Waterview Lane
Road hazard/debris- 20000 block Pheasant Drive
Theft- 20000 block Sandlin Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 22000 block Concord Road
Disturbance- 26000 block Mary Sue Way, 21000 block Daveen Drive, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 21000 block Colwell Road, 2000 block New Hope Road
Prowler- 27000 block Sterling Road
Harassment- 20000 block Edgewood Road
Warrant- 9000 block Hawkins Drive, 100 block Elm Street (3 calls), 8000 block Us Hwy 72
Alarm- 15000 block Reid Road, 17000 block Yancy Drive, 25000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road
Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Wells Road
August 12, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 10000 block West School House Road, 27000 block Bethel Road, 1000 block Trigreen Drive, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
Animal related/livestock- Lucas Ferry Road/dobbins Road, Lester Road/AL Hwy 99
Intoxicated driver- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/US Hwy 31
Reckless/drag racing- Ripley Road/Zehner Road
Breaking and entering vehicles- 21000 block AL Hwy 20
Theft- 25000 block Hunter Gates Road
Disturbance- I65 MM366, 21000 block Daveen
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Fort Hampton Road
Criminal trespass- 17000 block Dement Road
Criminal mischief- 15000 block Zehner Road
Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road, 21000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road, 25000 block Thach Road
Nuisance/loud music- 19000 block Airfield Street
August 13, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Holt Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkton Road/Porter Road, Garret Road/Us Hwy 31, 17000 block Brownsfeerry Road
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Hardy Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 15000 block Ham Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 100 block Elm Street
Theft- 9000 block Settle Road, 16000 block Malone Road
Fraud use CC/Id theft- 27000 block Mill Creek Drive
Burglary- 14000 block US Hwy 72
Disturbance- 28000 block Wall Street, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Harassment- 27000 block Batrumville Road
Criminal trespass- 15000 block Zehner Road
Criminal mischief- 23000 block Porter Road
Alarm- 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Hatchett Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street
Discharging firearms- 15000 block East Limestone Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations
• first-degree stolen property
• possession of controlled substance
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree assault- simple assault
• driving under the influence (controlled substance), improper lane usage
• harassment- harassment/intimidation
• arrest prior to requisition- fugitive from justice
• possession of controlled substance, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• second-degree possession of marijuana
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• three counts illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• unauthorized use of auto- no force
• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, third-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $500 to $1,499
• disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Elkmont- first-degree theft, diamond ring, July 22-August 5, $2,500, 20000 block Sandlin Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, US currency and checks, August 12-13, $25, 15000 block Ham Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• driving under the influence
• fourth-degree theft of property
• resisting arrest
• fourth-degree of property
• fourth-degree of property
• third-degree of property
• failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
• third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft of property
• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
• failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• failure to appear- switched tag, drivers license suspended
• no insurance, two counts drivers license suspended, improper light coloring
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• driving under the influence
• driving under the influence
• driving under the influence
• speeding 26-30 over limit, public intoxication
• disorderly conduct, loitering
• public intoxication
• failure to appear- run stop sign
• failure to appear- following too closely
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• third-degree theft of property, merchandise, August 11, $538.87, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane
• theft of property, fraudulent use of debit card, August 11, $178.44, 900 block E. Hobbs Street
• fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, August 11, $105.79, 1200 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, silver diamond ring, August 12, $500, 21000 block Athens Limestone Lane
• fourth-degree theft of property, Galaxy A71, August 13, $200, 900 block E. Hobbs Street
• fourth-degree theft of property, bicycle, August 12, $200, 700 block E. Washington Street
• unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Chevy Silverado, August 13, 17000 block Remington Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• third-degree criminal mischief, door, August 11, $500, 700 block W. Market Street
• harassing communications, August 11, 700 block N. Marion Street
• harassing communications, August 11, 900 block E. Hobbs Street
• third-degree criminal mischief, door trim, August 11, $50, 200 block Tanglewood Drive
• assault with bodily fluids, August 12, 200 block US Hwy 31 N
• menacing, August 13, 200 block East Sanderfer Road
• giving false name to law enforcement officer, August 13, 1200 block 5th Avenue
• harassing communications, August 13, 1400 block Maryanna Drive
• third-degree criminal mischief, 2006 Honda Ridgeline- damage to front windshield, August 13, $500, US Hwy 72/Brownsferry Road
• unauthorized use of a vehicle, Chrysler 200, August 13, $8,000, 100 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.