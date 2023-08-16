County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
August 14, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, AL Hwy 251/McKee Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 17000 block Morris Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Parkway
Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Morris Road, Sewell Road/Poff Lane, 24000 block Bain Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, Grubbs Road/Hammond Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 28000 block Maecille Drive, 20000 block Poff Lane, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 16000 block Glaze Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 31
Intoxicated person- 30000 block AL Hwy 53
Missing person- 19000 block Alexa Lane, 14000 block Sloan Road
Theft- 13000 block Callaway Drive, 24000 block Wagon Trail
Burglary- 10000 block US Hwy 31
Disturbance- 26000 block Mooresville Road, 19000 block Yarbrough Road, 19000 block Sandlin Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Harassment- 2000 block New Hope Road
Criminal trespass- 23000 block Porter Road, 13000 block Reid Road
Alarm- 12000 block New Cut Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 7000 block US Hwy 72
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• two counts unlawful distribution of controlled substance
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more
• possession of controlled substance- opium, second-degree possession of marijuana
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• sexual misconduct
• driving under the influence
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Madison- first-degree theft, Club Car black golf cart, August 10-14, $13,000, 13000 block Callaway Drive
• Athens- third-degree burglary, Sony TV, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, August 14, $2,425, 10000 block US Hwy 31
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• first-degree theft
• failure to appear: drivers license suspended, expired tag
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, two Alabama vehicle dealer tags, August 14, 800 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, cucumber, 1lb lean beef, pork chops, stack bacon, mug, king quilt, August 14, $112.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.
