County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
August 15, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Thach Road/Liberty Way, Cross Key Road/Hwy 127, Hwy 31/H&R, 7000 block Snake Road, 2000 block South Road, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Mill Creek Drive, 20000 block Delaney Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Poff Lane, 15000 block York Lane
Fire (vehicle or structure)- Elk Estates
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Lauderdale Co.
Theft- 16000 block American Way
Burglary- 17000 block Brownsferry Road
Disturbance- 7000 block Tommy Hill Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road
Harassment- 5000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road
Warrant- 15000 block Ham Road, 200 block Washington Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Gray Road
Alarm- 25000 block Gray Stone Drive, 7000 block US Hwy 31
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• second-degree receiving stolen property
• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Tanner- fourth-degree theft, car tag, August 13-14, $169, 11000 block Page Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Ozone gray bicycle, August 15, $300, 16000 block American Way
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• second-degree theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• burglary
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• third-degree burglary, Poweraide drink, August 15, $2.50, 1100 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
• Circulating change/bills, play money hundred dollar bill, August 15, 2300 block Lindsay Lane S
