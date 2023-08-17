County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

August 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Thach Road/Liberty Way, Cross Key Road/Hwy 127, Hwy 31/H&R, 7000 block Snake Road, 2000 block South Road, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Mill Creek Drive, 20000 block Delaney Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Poff Lane, 15000 block York Lane

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Elk Estates

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Lauderdale Co.

Theft- 16000 block American Way

Burglary- 17000 block Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- 7000 block Tommy Hill Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road

Harassment- 5000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road

Warrant- 15000 block Ham Road, 200 block Washington Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Gray Road

Alarm- 25000 block Gray Stone Drive, 7000 block US Hwy 31

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• second-degree receiving stolen property

• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

• second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

• SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Tanner- fourth-degree theft, car tag, August 13-14, $169, 11000 block Page Road

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Ozone gray bicycle, August 15, $300, 16000 block American Way

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• second-degree theft of property

• fourth-degree theft of property

• burglary

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• third-degree burglary, Poweraide drink, August 15, $2.50, 1100 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

• Circulating change/bills, play money hundred dollar bill, August 15, 2300 block Lindsay Lane S

