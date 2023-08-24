County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
August 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Cabbage Ridge Road/AL Hwy 99, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Easter Ferry Road/Hunter Gates Road, 28000 block Hwy 251, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 21000 block Bean Road, East Limestone Road/Beat Line Road, 20000 block Elkton Road
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block McKee Road, 11000 block Douglas Drive, 16000 block Evans Road, 22000 block Slate Road, 13000 block Section Line Road, 20000 block Robinson Road, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
Traffic accident- 19000 block Airfield Street
Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Pepper Road
Assault- 13000 block Parker Road
Theft- 28000 block Esther Lane, 210000 block Elkton Road
Burglary- 16000 block Evans Road
Prowler- 17000 block Blakers Way
Disturbance- 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Harassment- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 22000 block Pine Road, 19000 block Yarbrough Road
Criminal trespass- 13000 block Ripley Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 12000 block Burgreen Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault
• third-degree promote prison contraband, SORNA violation, destruction of property by prisoner
• distribution of a controlled substance
• resident license- freshwater fishing
• first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• third-degree receiving stolen property
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence (alcohol), driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Madison- first-degree theft, Carrier HVAC unit, August 16-17, $3,800, 28000 block Esther Lane
• Athens- second-degree theft, SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, August 1-21, $200, 12000 block Lukers Ways
• Athens- third-degree burglary, camera bag and contents, gray Siberian Husky, August 22, $700, 16000 block Evans Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• first-degree theft of property
• theft of property
• failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residence restrictions
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third-degree criminal trespass
• unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
• third-degree criminal trespass, August 22, 1500 block US Hwy 72
