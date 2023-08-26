County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
August 23, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- New Cut Road/Baker Hill Road, 13000 block Oliver Lane
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Robinson Road, Cannon Road/Ft. Hampton Road, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 11000 block Douglas Drive, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Railroad Avenue, 12000 block New Cut Road, 14000 block Chris Way, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, 17000 block Harwell Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 12000 block Dickens Lane
Reckless/drag-racing- 30000 block Capshaw Road
Theft- 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Disturbance- 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, Morris Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 100 block Elm Street
Warrant- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive
Alarm- 10000 block Monks Drive, 14000 block Sabre Drive
August 24, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 17000 block Pamela Drive, AL Hwy 127/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Looney Road/Black Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 251
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Holt Road, 18000 block Lydia Corey
Intoxicated driver- Hays Mill Road
Intoxicated person- 29000 block Capshaw Road
Assault- 18000 block Morris Road
Theft- 16000 block Ennis Road, 11000 block Waterman Lane, 12000 block Snake Road
Vehicle theft- 14000 block Zehner Road
Disturbance- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Harassment- 26000 block Camden Ct., 14000 block Norfleet Drive
Warrant- 200 block W Washington Street, 1000 block Kelli Drive
Alarm- 27000 block Meadowgreen Drive, 17000 block Glaze Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 24000 block Blossom Lane, 3000 block SW Rockhouse Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• driving under the influence (alcohol), driving on wrong side of road, follow too close
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• two counts third-degree burglary- residence- force
• second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• possession of controlled substance
• possession of controlled substance
• sentenced in court, contempt of court, drug trafficking
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• harassing communications
• parole violation
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• two counts identity theft
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, Pioneer car radio, Competition speaker, amp, battery, August 11-24, $3,800, 16000 block Ennis Road
• Madison- first-degree theft, Carrier HVAC unit, August 11-24, $38,000, 11000 block Waterman Lane
• Athens- first-degree theft, Kenmore washer and dryer, Kenmore refrigerator, Kenmore stove, tools and power tools, June 15-August 24, $15,200, 21000 block Holt Road
• Athens- first-degree theft, 2020 silver Nissan Rouge Sport, August 24, $29,000, 15000 block McCormick Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• failure to appear- no insurance, expired tag
• menacing, second-degree criminal mischief
• failure to appear- no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• theft of property, consumable goods, August 24, $248.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• fraudulent use of credit/debit card, August 23, 17000 block Watercress Drive
