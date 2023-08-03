County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
August 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Shaw Road/Paradise Shores. US Hwy 72/Shaw Road, Hwy 99/Chapman Hollow Road, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, Sweet Springs Road, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Lindsay Lane/Settle Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Old Lester Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 16000 block Brooks Drive, Hwy 99/Lester Road
Traffic accident- 23000 block Thach Road, US Hwy 72/Cox Road
Hazard/road debris- I65 MM 350
Assault- 16000 block American Way
Theft- 22000 block Flanagan Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block W. Elm Street, 23000 block Saint John Road
Burglary- 15000 block Dupree Drive
Disturbance- 24000 block Costello Drive, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, 16000 block Rasperry Lane, 24000 block Copeland Road
Harassment- 16000 block American Way, 21000 block Clement Gin Road, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road
Criminal mischief- 27000 block Bethel Road
Warrant- Gulf Shores
Alarm- 26000 block Jones Springs Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• third-degree assault- simple assault
• third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
• disorderly conduct, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, two counts first-degree theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree receiving stolen property
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
• Athens, third-degree burglary, white Apple air pods, two pairs Nike shoes, Uniden police scanner, August 1, $850, 15000 block Dupree Drive
• Athens, third-degree theft, black trampoline, three 10x10 dog kennels, gray and green dog house, July 31-August 1, $1,100, 22000 block Flanagan Road
• Madison, third-degree burglary, miscellaneous vape products, August 2, unknown value, 30000 block Us Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• criminal trespass
• two counts liquor law violation- sale to a minor
• first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, gray Outlander, license plate, August 1, $200, 400 block Sanders Street
• third-degree theft of property, US currency, August 1, $992, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.