Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

August 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Shaw Road/Paradise Shores. US Hwy 72/Shaw Road, Hwy 99/Chapman Hollow Road, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, Sweet Springs Road, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Lindsay Lane/Settle Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Old Lester Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 16000 block Brooks Drive, Hwy 99/Lester Road

Traffic accident- 23000 block Thach Road, US Hwy 72/Cox Road

Hazard/road debris- I65 MM 350

Assault- 16000 block American Way

Theft- 22000 block Flanagan Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block W. Elm Street, 23000 block Saint John Road

Burglary- 15000 block Dupree Drive

Disturbance- 24000 block Costello Drive, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, 16000 block Rasperry Lane, 24000 block Copeland Road

Harassment- 16000 block American Way, 21000 block Clement Gin Road, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road

Criminal mischief- 27000 block Bethel Road

Warrant- Gulf Shores

Alarm- 26000 block Jones Springs Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• third-degree assault- simple assault

• third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force

• disorderly conduct, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, two counts first-degree theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree receiving stolen property

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

• Athens, third-degree burglary, white Apple air pods, two pairs Nike shoes, Uniden police scanner, August 1, $850, 15000 block Dupree Drive

• Athens, third-degree theft, black trampoline, three 10x10 dog kennels, gray and green dog house, July 31-August 1, $1,100, 22000 block Flanagan Road

• Madison, third-degree burglary, miscellaneous vape products, August 2, unknown value, 30000 block Us Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• criminal trespass

• two counts liquor law violation- sale to a minor

• first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• fourth-degree theft of property, gray Outlander, license plate, August 1, $200, 400 block Sanders Street

• third-degree theft of property, US currency, August 1, $992, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you